7 displaced by structure fire near Piʻihana Road in Wailuku, Maui

Piʻihana Road structure fire. PC: Maui Fire Department

Update:

Seven people were displaced following a home fire in the Piʻihana area of Wailuku on Sunday night. The incident was reported at 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 28 at the 1600 block of Piʻihana Road.

Department officials say firefighters arrived to find an approximately 800 square foot residence fully involved with fire. Firefighters extended hose lines to extinguish the blaze in the structure and extinguish an RV on the property that was also impacted.

No one was home at the time of the fire. All displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Department officials say there are preliminary indications that the fire may have been intentionally set.

The fire caused an estimated $128,000 in total loss to the structure. The value of the contents of the structure and the dollar value of the damage to the RV on the property are yet to be determined.

Crews responding to the scene included: Engine 1, Engine 10, Tanker 10, Hazmat 10, a battalion chief, and a fire inspector.

The fire was brought under control at 7:06 p.m., and extinguished at 9 p.m.

Previous post:

Maui fire crews extinguished a structure fire near 1673 Piʻihana Road and Imi Kala Street in Wailuku on Sunday. The fire was first reported at 6:45 p.m., and was extinguished just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2025.

Details surrounding the incident are pending release. The Maui Emergency Management Agency, Maui Fire Department and Maui Police Department extended thanks to the community for cooperation during the incident.