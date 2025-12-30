Hawaiʻi Legislature opens grants-in-aid applications for safety net organizations

State Capitol building. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The Hawaiʻi State Legislature has opened its grant-In-aid application process for the 2026 legislative session, inviting eligible organizations to apply for state funding.

Organizations must complete an eligibility verification process, which requires documentation to prove the grantee meets standards for an award under state law.

“Local nonprofits provide critical safety net programs in our communities and the grants-in-aid process provides an opportunity to help meet the needs of our vulnerable populations,” said Senate Committee on Ways and Means Chair Donovan Dela Cruz.

House Committee on Finance Chair Chris Todd said the annual process reflects a commitment to supporting partners who lead publicly funded programs for the benefit of the public.

“Every year, the grant-in-aid process reflects the Legislature’s commitment to supporting our community partners who lead publicly funded programs for public benefit. These organizations provide services that Hawaiʻi’s families and residents rely on, and this critical funding helps them sustain and expand their impact,” Todd said.

Deadlines and selection

The Legislature will accept applications until 4:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Final funding determinations will be made after the Council on Revenue publishes its economic forecasts in January and March.

Additional information on the process and required documentation is available on the Legislature’s website.