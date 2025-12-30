Mālama Maui Nui announces Call for Artists for the 2026 Art of Trash & Trashion Show.

Mālama Maui Nui is now accepting submissions from Maui County artists for the 2026 Art of Trash & Trashion Show, an annual, juried exhibition that inspires creative reuse and environmental awareness across the Maui Nui community.

The Art of Trash & Trashion Show invites artists to transform discarded and repurposed materials into original gallery artworks or wearable trashion designs. Selected entries will be showcased in the 2026 exhibition and runway show, highlighting the role of creativity in sustainability and waste reduction.

Participation is open to artists residing in Maui County. All submissions are subject to juror selection, with selected artists eligible for Community Choice and Jurors’ Choice awards and prizes.

Artists should review the full submission guidelines on the official event flyer and submit their designs using the QR codes provided. The submission deadline is April 1, 2026.

