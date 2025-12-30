Maui Surf Forecast for December 31, 2025

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 12-16 12-16 12-16 10-15 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 05:09 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:05 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 07:50 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 10:47 AM HST. Low -0.6 feet 05:56 PM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 5:55 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Overlapping moderate to large, medium period northwest (320 degree) and north-northwest (340-350 degree) swells will maintain advisory- level surf, with little change through Wednesday evening. A High Surf Advisory for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai and north facing shores of Maui remains in effect through the day on Wednesday. These swells will then gradually decline starting late Wednesday, with surf falling back below advisory criteria at that time. A moderate, medium period north (360-020 degree) swell will then move across the waters later this week.

Choppy east shore surf will continue though mid-week as locally breezy trade winds strengthen. Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny to small through the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.