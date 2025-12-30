Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 31, 2025

December 30, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
12-16
12-16
10-15 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 05:09 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 01:05 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 07:50 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 10:47 AM HST.




Low -0.6 feet 05:56 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:55 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Overlapping moderate to large, medium period northwest (320 degree) and north-northwest (340-350 degree) swells will maintain advisory- level surf, with little change through Wednesday evening. A High Surf Advisory for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai and north facing shores of Maui remains in effect through the day on Wednesday. These swells will then gradually decline starting late Wednesday, with surf falling back below advisory criteria at that time. A moderate, medium period north (360-020 degree) swell will then move across the waters later this week. 


Choppy east shore surf will continue though mid-week as locally breezy trade winds strengthen. Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny to small through the forecast period. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
