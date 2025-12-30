Monk seal finds shady spot under beach chairs along Maui’s North Shore

Monk seal moves up crowded beach along North Shore of Maui. (12.30.25) PC: Dan Kerr and Dona Nabata

On Monday, a monk seal was observed moving quickly up a crowded beach along Maui’s North Shore, where it settled about 20 feet from beachgoers.

“We went into the water and when we came back, it was resting under our beach chairs,” said Dan Kerr, who called a response team to assist.

Monk seal resting under beach chairs. (12.30.25) PC: Dan Kerr and Dona Nabata

According to Kerr, the area of Wawau Point, also known as Baby Beach, was cordoned off. “We couldn’t take our chairs because they were afraid the seal might get startled and get tangled up in them,” said Kerr, who made plans to return at a later time to retrieve his belongings.

Hawaiian monk seals are among the most endangered seals in the world, though their numbers have been rising in the main Hawaiian Islands in recent years, according to earlier reports. They are protected by numerous federal and state laws.

The public should give monk seals ample room. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources often puts out advisories to remind the public of safety precautions involving wildlife. According to recent advisories the DLNR says the public should:

Give mothers with pups at least 150 feet of space on land and in the water—moms can be protective if they think you’re too close.

Keep dogs leashed any time you’re at the beach (you never know where a seal may be).

The public is encouraged to report all monk seal sightings and emergencies to the statewide NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840. On Maui, reports can also be made directly to the Maui Monk Seal Response Hotline at 808-292-2372. Reporters should provide location details and observe animals from a safe and respectful distance.