Maui News

Monk seal finds shady spot under beach chairs along Maui’s North Shore

By Wendy Osher
 December 30, 2025, 3:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Monk seal moves up crowded beach along North Shore of Maui. (12.30.25) PC: Dan Kerr and Dona Nabata

On Monday, a monk seal was observed moving quickly up a crowded beach along Maui’s North Shore, where it settled about 20 feet from beachgoers.

“We went into the water and when we came back, it was resting under our beach chairs,” said Dan Kerr, who called a response team to assist.

Monk seal resting under beach chairs. (12.30.25) PC: Dan Kerr and Dona Nabata

According to Kerr, the area of Wawau Point, also known as Baby Beach, was cordoned off. “We couldn’t take our chairs because they were afraid the seal might get startled and get tangled up in them,” said Kerr, who made plans to return at a later time to retrieve his belongings.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hawaiian monk seals are among the most endangered seals in the world, though their numbers have been rising in the main Hawaiian Islands in recent years, according to earlier reports. They are protected by numerous federal and state laws.

The public should give monk seals ample room. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources often puts out advisories to remind the public of safety precautions involving wildlife. According to recent advisories the DLNR says the public should:

  • Give mothers with pups at least 150 feet of space on land and in the water—moms can be protective if they think you’re too close.
  • Keep dogs leashed any time you’re at the beach (you never know where a seal may be).
  • The public is encouraged to report all monk seal sightings and emergencies to the statewide NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840. On Maui, reports can also be made directly to the Maui Monk Seal Response Hotline at 808-292-2372. Reporters should provide location details and observe animals from a safe and respectful distance.

ADVERTISEMENT
 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments