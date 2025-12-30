New laws take effect in the New Year

Hawaiʻi Legislature. PC: Brian Perry

A new list of laws take effect on Jan. 1, 2026. House Speaker Nadine K. Nakamura shared a list of laws that go into effect in the New Year.

ACT 79, SLH 2025 (HB 544 CD1) – Relating to Pet Insurance

Establishes a regulatory framework specifically for pet insurance based on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ Pet Insurance Model Act.

ACT 203, SLH 2025 (HB 692 CD1) – Relating to the Preschool Open Doors Program

Expands the Preschool Open Doors Program’s eligibility criteria. Repeals the requirement that Preschool Open Doors Program providers be accredited.

ACT 90, SLH 2025 (HB 1370 CD1) – Relating to Taxation

Amends the definition of draft beer used in liquor tax laws to mean beer in an individual container of five gallons or more.

ACT 110, SLH 2025 (SB 752 CD1) – Relating to Insurance

Amends the notice period for a property insurer to notify a policyholder of a cancellation, including cancellation due to nonpayment, or nonrenewal of a policy of property insurance.

ACT 171, SLH 2025 (SB 1195 CD1) – Relating to Transportation

Prohibits any vehicle from parking within certain distances of crosswalks and intersections, regardless of the presence or absence of official signs or curb markings, with certain exemptions. Deposits fines collected from street parking restrictions into the Safe Routes to School Program Special Fund.

ACT 298, SLH 2025 (SB 1231 HD1) – Relating to Parentage

Repeals the Uniform Parentage Act of 1973 and updates laws relating to parentage, including enacting portions of the Uniform Parentage Act of 2017.

ACT 96, SLH 2025 (SB 1396 CD2) – Relating to Economic Development

Increases the Transient Accommodations Tax rate. Assesses the Transient Accommodations Tax on gross rental proceeds derived from cruise fares. Amends the amount of Transient Accommodation Tax that shall be deposited into the Mass Transit Special Fund. Amends the allowable uses of the Special Land and Development Fund and the portion of Transient Accommodations Tax collections that are allocated to the Special Land and Development Fund.

ACT 21, SLH 2025 (SB 1508 SD1) – Relating to Statutory Revision:

Amending or Repealing Various Provisions of the Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes or the Session Laws of Hawaiʻi for the Purposes of Correcting Errors and References, Clarifying Language, or Deleting Obsolete or Unnecessary Provisions.

Amends or repeals various provisions of the Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes or the Session Laws of Hawaiʻi for the purposes of correcting errors and references, clarifying language, or deleting obsolete or unnecessary provisions.

ACT 199, SLH 2024 (HB 2278 CD1) – Relating to Labeling of Macadamia Nuts

Clarifies labeling requirements for macadamia nuts to require a disclosure indicating that a product may contain macadamia nuts not grown in Hawaiʻi if the consumer package contains macadamia nuts grown outside the State. Exempts from the labeling requirements products that contain any other ingredient, except seasonings and flavorings, in addition to macadamia nuts.

ACT 47, SLH 2024 (SB 1035 CD1) – Relating to General Excise Tax

Exempts from the general excise tax those medical and dental services provided by health care providers to patients who receive Medicaid, Medicare, or TRICARE benefits.

ACT 138, SLH 2024 (SB 2342 CD1) – Relating to Transportation

Increases the penalties for violations of repeated driving without motor vehicle insurance and increases required motor vehicle insurance minimums. Clarifies the required coverage for shared cars that are made available through a peer-to-peer car-sharing program during the car-sharing period. Requires the Insurance Commissioner to solicit rate filings from motor vehicle insurers.

ACT 205, SLH 2024 (SB 2983 CD1) – Relating to Solicitation of Funds from the Public

Authorizes the Department of the Attorney General to regulate charitable fundraising platforms and platform charities. Includes provisions relating to the misuse of funds. Imposes vicarious liability upon a platform charity for a charitable fundraising platform’s misuse of funds, and vice versa.

ACT 119, SLH 2023 (SB 1189 CD1) – Relating to Campaign Finance

Requires candidates, or the treasurer of their candidate committee, to file a preliminary campaign finance report on February 28 of the year of a general election.