Cybersecurity Alert: Phishing threat masquerading as Hawaiʻi departments
The state warns the public of a potential phishing campaign using the domain “codify.inc” to impersonate official government websites.
What to watch for:
Cybercriminals are creating deceptive web addresses to trick users into providing sensitive personal information or login credentials.
Examples include:
- dlir.hi.usa.codify[.]inc (Impersonating Hawaiʻi Department of Labor and Industrial Relations)
Here are similar links targeting other state agencies:
- https://dlir.hi.usa.codify.inc/
- https://hdoa.hi.usa.codify.inc/
- https://hidoe.hi.usa.codify.inc/
- https://dod.hi.usa.codify.inc/
- https://health.hi.usa.codify.inc/
- https://dbedt.hi.usa.codify.inc/
- https://dcca.hi.usa.codify.inc/
- https://psd.hi.usa.codify.inc/
- https://tax.hi.usa.codify.inc/
- https://dhs.hi.usa.codify.inc/
- https://bud.hi.usa.codify.inc/
- https://hidot.hi.usa.codify.inc/
These sites might appear legitimate and often use “[artificial intelligence]-native services” as a lure to encourage users to enter their data.
How to protect yourself:
- Check the URL: Official state websites will always end in “.gov.” If the address ends in “.inc,” “.co” or any other extension, it is not an official government portal.
- Verify the source: Do not click on links provided in unsolicited emails or text messages. Type official addresses directly into your browser.
- Report suspicious activity: If you encounter a site you think is fraudulent, report it via email to soc@hawaii.gov.