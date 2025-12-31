Cybersecurity Alert: Phishing threat masquerading as Hawaiʻi departments

Listen to this Article 1 minute

The state warns the public of a potential phishing campaign using the domain “codify.inc” to impersonate official government websites.

What to watch for:

Cybercriminals are creating deceptive web addresses to trick users into providing sensitive personal information or login credentials.

Examples include:

dlir.hi.usa.codify[.]inc (Impersonating Hawaiʻi Department of Labor and Industrial Relations)

Here are similar links targeting other state agencies:

https://dlir.hi.usa.codify.inc/

https://hdoa.hi.usa.codify.inc/

https://hidoe.hi.usa.codify.inc/

https://dod.hi.usa.codify.inc/

https://health.hi.usa.codify.inc/

https://dbedt.hi.usa.codify.inc/

https://dcca.hi.usa.codify.inc/

https://psd.hi.usa.codify.inc/

https://tax.hi.usa.codify.inc/

https://dhs.hi.usa.codify.inc/

https://bud.hi.usa.codify.inc/

https://hidot.hi.usa.codify.inc/

These sites might appear legitimate and often use “[artificial intelligence]-native services” as a lure to encourage users to enter their data.

