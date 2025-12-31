Maui News

Cybersecurity Alert: Phishing threat masquerading as Hawaiʻi departments

December 31, 2025, 11:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The state warns the public of a potential phishing campaign using the domain “codify.inc” to impersonate official government websites.

What to watch for:

Cybercriminals are creating deceptive web addresses to trick users into providing sensitive personal information or login credentials.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Examples include:

  • dlir.hi.usa.codify[.]inc (Impersonating Hawaiʻi Department of Labor and Industrial Relations)

Here are similar links targeting other state agencies:

  • https://dlir.hi.usa.codify.inc/
  • https://hdoa.hi.usa.codify.inc/
  • https://hidoe.hi.usa.codify.inc/
  • https://dod.hi.usa.codify.inc/
  • https://health.hi.usa.codify.inc/
  • https://dbedt.hi.usa.codify.inc/
  • https://dcca.hi.usa.codify.inc/
  • https://psd.hi.usa.codify.inc/
  • https://tax.hi.usa.codify.inc/
  • https://dhs.hi.usa.codify.inc/
  • https://bud.hi.usa.codify.inc/
  • https://hidot.hi.usa.codify.inc/

These sites might appear legitimate and often use “[artificial intelligence]-native services” as a lure to encourage users to enter their data.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

How to protect yourself:

  • Check the URL: Official state websites will always end in “.gov.” If the address ends in “.inc,” “.co” or any other extension, it is not an official government portal.
  • Verify the source: Do not click on links provided in unsolicited emails or text messages. Type official addresses directly into your browser.
  • Report suspicious activity: If you encounter a site you think is fraudulent, report it via email to soc@hawaii.gov.
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments