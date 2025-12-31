DLNR patrols Kāne‘ohe Bay to deter illegal Christmas tree bonfires on New Year’s Day

File: Ahu o Laka DOCARE Patrol, Jan. 7, 2022. Courtesy: DLNR

Officers with the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) will again conduct patrols over the New Year’s holiday to enforce laws and protect the environment, including the sacred Ahu o Laka (Kāne‘ohe Bay sandbar).

For some, illicit Christmas tree burning at the sandbar was an annual, post-holiday tradition. The practice has become less common in recent years, partly due to a better community understanding of the negative environmental effects, and from the presence of DOCARE officers patrolling the area after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

“Public awareness that this activity violates laws and rules and causes harm to the surrounding marine ecosystem has increased, and we’re encouraged by the recent trend to comply with the rules,” said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla. “We’ve posted officers on shore and on the water in the past, to make checks and deter illegal activity, and will do so again this year.”

Ahu o Laka carries a rich cultural significance for many Native Hawaiians and area residents. It’s also a popular recreational destination for boating, snorkeling and kayaking. Additionally, it is a state wildlife sanctuary – a natural, historical resource that’s home to a diverse community of fish, corals and other marine life.

DOCARE officers will have a presence at Kāne’ohe Bay to enforce the law.

People who witness violations of natural and cultural resource laws and rules – especially while the violations are in progress – are encouraged to report such incidents DOCARE by calling: 808-643-DLNR (3567).

Provide the date, time, specific information about the location of the incident, as well as a description of the perpetrators, how many are involved, a description of any vehicles and license plate numbers.

Photos and video are also helpful, however, DOCARE cautions people not to put themselves in jeopardy just to get a picture or video.

