Kīhei man reported missing by family; last seen Dec. 12

Joshua Jacinto.

The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Joshua Jacinto, 35, of Kīhei.

Jacinto was reported missing on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, by a concerned family member. Jacinto was last seen at a Kīhei residence on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, at approximately 2 p.m.  

Jacinto is known to frequent the Kahului and Kīhei areas and does not have a cell phone or vehicle.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.  He was last seen wearing an orange long-sleeved shirt and camouflage-patterned pants, as depicted in the photographs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jacinto is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-037617.

