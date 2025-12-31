Wailuku First Friday to ring in the New Year on Jan. 2

Wailuku First Friday. File PC: Carl Yoshihara

Wailuku First Friday will kick off the new year on Friday, Jan. 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. The free event transforms historic Wailuku Town into a family-friendly celebration of music, culture, art and community.

“We’re encouraging everyone to bring their dancing shoes or slippahz to earn their dinner and desserts at Wailuku First Friday,” said Daryl Fujiwara, event coordinator. “We have ‘Get Up & Dance Maui,’ a line dancing group. Jump in and out as you see fit. Exercise doesnʻt have to be hard and can definitely be fun.”

Entertainment at the Market Street Stage features Get Up & Dance Maui from 6 to 7:30 p.m., followed by Jordan Soon from 7:45 to 9 p.m. At the Wailuku Garage, DJ Z will be playing top hits as attendees peruse local vendors.

Free parking is available after 6 p.m. in the Wailuku Municipal Parking Garage, accessible via Church Street between Vineyard and Main. Market Street will close to vehicle traffic at 5:30 p.m. Vehicles left on Market Street after that time will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Wailuku First Friday is supported by the County of Maui, the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, Kilohana by the Hawaiian Council, and KPOA 93.5 FM.

For event updates and full details, visit wailukufirstfriday.com.