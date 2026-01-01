Maui pre-nursing students sought for Spring 2026 Kealahoʻimai TEAS Prep Course

Maui pre-nursing. PC: University of Hawai’i Maui College.

Maui pre-nursing students are sought for the Spring 2026 Kealaho‘imai TEAS Prep Course. This free, hybrid course will run for 10 weeks from Feb. 9 to April 25, 2026.

The prep course is sponsored by Hui No Ke Ola Pono.

The Spring 2026 Cohort meets on Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. online via Zoom, and on Fridays from 6-9 p.m. in-person at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, Kahului campus.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This free hybrid course will review the four knowledge areas tested on the TEAS including reading, math, science and English/language usage. Students will meet twice per week (one on Zoom and one in-person) and complete Mometrix’s Online ATI TEAS Test Success Course.

After passing the course, students will be required to take the TEAS by May 30, 2026 and their exam fee will be paid for.

Apply online at: https://forms.gle/3E9Rp7aMyNT8mDmW9

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Details and link to application are here. Questions may be directed to kealahoi@hawaii.edu.