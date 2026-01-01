Safe driving app launched as traffic deaths reach 18-year high

A screenshot from the state Department of Transportation’s Safe Roads Challenge launched to promote safer driving habits.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is launching a statewide initiative to curb an alarming rise in traffic deaths through a new mobile application that rewards motorists for responsible driving.

The 2026 Safe Roads Challenge begins Jan. 1. The free app, available on iOS and Android platforms, uses gamification to encourage safer habits behind the wheel. Gamification uses of video-game-like elements — such as scoring, competition, and rewards — to encourage safer driving habits.

This year has been Hawai‘i’s deadliest year on the roads since 2007, with 129 traffic fatalities statewide in 2025, including: 40 motor vehicle occupants, 39 motorcycle/motor scooter riders, 38 pedestrians, seven bicyclists (three e-bike) and five other non-occupant fatalities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen said driver behavior is the primary factor in these incidents.

“More than 90% of the fatal crashes in 2025 can be attributed to behavior,” Sniffen said. “The Safe Roads App challenges motorists to make the right choices behind the wheel like putting down the phone, following the speed limit and choosing aloha. We’re positively reinforcing good driving behaviors will decrease the number of friends and family that are dying on the road.”

To participate, users can download the app at saferoadschallenge.com. After creating an account and setting location and motion permissions to “always allow,” the app records trips in the background to monitor for distractions. Residents who select Hawaiʻi as their home state are automatically added to the statewide team.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Participants can compete with friends and family via the app’s social features. Drivers who maintain scores of at least 80 points earn entries for various rewards.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The initiative is being supported by increased enforcement efforts. Department of Law Enforcement Director Mike Lambert said sheriffs will work with county police departments to increase traffic patrols focused on speeding and driving under the influence.

“Road safety is more important than ever during these times with people speeding excessively, playing on their phones, and simply just not paying attention while driving, causing life-changing injuries and deaths,” Lambert said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The app includes video tips on its YouTube page to help drivers improve their scores. Businesses interested in sponsoring specific “reward zones,” such as streets fronting schools or parks, can contact the program at eileen@saferoadschallenge.com.

More information regarding monthly themes and prize opportunities is available on the department’s website.