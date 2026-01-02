First babies of 2026 ring in the New Year

Pākī Kalaninuiulumoku Kamuela Kā’eo. PC: Maui Memorial Medical Center

Baby Pākī Kalaninuiulumoku Kamuela Kā’eo became the island’s first baby of 2026 at Maui Memorial Medical Center, born at 9:17 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Baby Kā’eo weighs 11.2 pounds, and is 22 inches long.

Maui Memorial Medical Center announced the new arrival saying, “Congratulations to Jennie and Kaleikoa on the arrival of their beautiful son… Here’s to a year filled with joy, new beginnings, and endless possibilities.”

Meanwhile, on Oʻahu, Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center announced the arrival of the hospital’s first baby of the new year — Baby Jahryzen — born at 3:59 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2026, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

Baby Jahryzen with mom Chelsea. PC: Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi

Proud parents Chelsea Kam and Shayla Sausa, along with grandmother, Christina Folster, joyfully welcomed the newest member of their family. Jahryzen joins his big brother, 12-year-old Jahzyden, in making this a truly special start to the year.

Chelsea arrived at the hospital in labor and shared her gratitude for the exceptional care she received. Kaiser reports that both mom and baby are healthy, happy and doing well.

