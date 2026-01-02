Maui News

Gain STEM summer work experience through Akamai Internship Program

January 2, 2026, 8:00 AM HST
Akamai Internship Program

The Akamai Internship Program offers college students from Hawai‘i an opportunity to gain summer work experience at an observatory, company, or scientific/technical facility in or affiliated with Hawaiʻi.

The program has placements for students from community colleges and four-year universities from a wide range of STEM majors.

Akamai is a unique program with a long history of success with more than 500 Akamai alumni and more than 250 working in STEM jobs.

The application deadline is Jan. 23, 2026.

For more information about the 2026 Internship Program, visit akamaihawaii.org or email akamai@ucsc.edu.

