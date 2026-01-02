Maui Fire Department responds to 22 fire-related calls over New Year’s

Fireworks. PC: Wendy Osher

The Maui fire department responded to 22 fire-related calls over the New Year’s holiday, beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2025 to 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2026.

Five were for brush fires, including fires in Nāpili, Maui Lani, and Hāna. Six were rubbish bin/dumpster fires. Two were vehicle fires, three were for small vegetation fires, and three were for small fires on residential properties that had been extinguished before the arrival of firefighters. Three were for unauthorized burns (bonfires).

Three minor structure fires were also reported, with minimal damage and no one was displaced or injured.

The department added additional firefighters and apparatus in preparation for the upswing in fire calls that typically accompany this holiday.