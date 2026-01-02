Maui Rep. Miyake selected for national lawmakers training program

Pictured: State Rep. Tyson Miyake (seen left) at the Western Legislative Academy in Colorado Springs in December. Photo courtesy: Hawaiʻi House of Representatives

State Rep. Tyson K. Miyake (D-10), who represents parts of Waiehu, Paukūkalo, Wailuku, Wailuku Heights, Waikapū and Hayashi Village, was recently selected to participate in the Western Legislative Academy, a competitive leadership program for early-career lawmakers.

The academy is administered by The Council of State Governments West and is open to legislators in their first four years of service. The purpose of the Western Legislative Academy is to build excellence and effectiveness in state legislators and their commitment to the institution of the legislature.

“I am honored to have been selected for this program and am grateful for the opportunity to deepen my understanding of public service. I look forward to bringing back the lessons I learned to better serve the people of Maui and the state of Hawaiʻi as we prepare for the 2026 legislative session,” Miyake said.

Admission to the academy is highly competitive. Fifty-two state legislators were selected by CSG West’s Executive Committee to the WLA Class of 2025 out of more than 100 applicants.

The program was held Dec. 16-19, 2025, in Colorado Springs, Colo., and included training in legislative institutions, communications, negotiation and conflict management.

Miyake has served in the Legislature since December 2023, after being appointed by Gov. Josh Green. Before joining the Legislature, Miyake served as chief of staff to Mayor Mike Victorino in Maui County.