Repair work starts on section of Haʻikū Road

Repair work begins Jan. 5 on a section of Haʻikū Road between Hamana Place and Līhau Place. During work hours, the section will be closed. After work hours, it will become a one lane roadway with yield signs. The project is expected to last four to six weeks. Image courtesy: County of Maui

Starting today, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, a section of Haʻikū Road between Hamana Place and Līhau Place will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday while work is underway to repair the eroding slope embankment and replace damaged guardrails, according to the County of Maui Department of Public Works.

Motorists are advised to follow detour signs at the intersections of Haʻikū Road and West Kuiaha Road and at Haʻikū Road and Kauhikoa Road.

During hours when work is not being done, one lane of the roadway will be open to alternating traffic with yield signs and markings to direct motorists.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to adhere to all traffic control flaggers, signage and traffic devices.

Maui Kupono Builders is doing the work to repair the eroding slope embankment, including clearing vegetation, installing reinforced shotcrete with grouted soil nails and installing erosion control matting, as well as replacing damaged guardrails.

The work is expected to be completed in four to six weeks.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For general information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/highways.