Akakū to host hands-on AI workshop for creatives Jan. 24

AI for Creatives Workshop flyer. Courtesy: Akakū Community Media

Akakū has announced a hands-on workshop exploring how three powerful AI tools are being used in modern creative work: Suno for music, Midjourney for visuals and ElevenLabs for voiceovers.

The session focuses on real workflows, practical prompts and creative applications that can help participants expand ideas, speed up production and unlock new possibilities.

The workshop will be led by Akakū producer and creative Vini Pimento, who also owns Shoots Productions.

Akakū hosts monthly two-hour workshops, on fourth Saturdayʻs from 10 a.m. to noon, in its Media Lab in Suite 204. The workshop is free for supporting members and $20 for non-members. Membership can be obtained for $50 per year. Register to attend by calling 808-871-5554.