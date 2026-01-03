Jazz & Blues Nights to launch at the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua in 2026

Live music performed at Alaloa Lounge. Photo courtesy: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua has announced it will host Jazz & Blues Nights every Thursday in January 2026.

“Designed to enrich both guest and community experiences, the complimentary series underscores the resort’s commitment to music, arts, and culture—welcoming travelers and Maui residents alike,” the resort said in a statement on Dec. 31.

Jazz & Blues Nights will take place at Alaloa Lounge, the resort’s open-air venue, which overlooks the Kapalua coastline and offers an intimate listening experience.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Guests can look forward to a blend of classic blues, contemporary jazz and callbacks to Maui’s own music culture.

The lineup includes Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winners, Maui Music Hall of Fame inductees and artists who have performed with globally renowned acts such as Mick Fleetwood and the Eagles.

Featured Lineup

Jan. 8 – Nevah Too Late Band

Jan. 15 – Dr. Joie Taylor & Jeff Helmer

Jan. 22 – Fast Freddy Blue Lava Blues Band

Jan. 29 – Tarvin Makia Jazz & Blues Duo

Feb. 5 – House Shakers Blues Band

Feb. 12 – Nevah Too Late Band

Feb. 19 – Fast Freddy Blue Lava Blues Band

Feb. 26 – Tarvin Makia Jazz & Blues Duo

The resort said the new series acts as a year-round prelude to the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival, returning to The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua in the fall of 2026.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on the complimentary Maui Jazz & Blues Nights and other happenings at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, visit ritzcarlton.com/maui or follow along on Instagram @ritzcarltonkapalua.