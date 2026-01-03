Jazz & Blues Nights to launch at the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua in 2026
The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua has announced it will host Jazz & Blues Nights every Thursday in January 2026.
“Designed to enrich both guest and community experiences, the complimentary series underscores the resort’s commitment to music, arts, and culture—welcoming travelers and Maui residents alike,” the resort said in a statement on Dec. 31.
Jazz & Blues Nights will take place at Alaloa Lounge, the resort’s open-air venue, which overlooks the Kapalua coastline and offers an intimate listening experience.
Guests can look forward to a blend of classic blues, contemporary jazz and callbacks to Maui’s own music culture.
The lineup includes Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winners, Maui Music Hall of Fame inductees and artists who have performed with globally renowned acts such as Mick Fleetwood and the Eagles.
Featured Lineup
- Jan. 8 – Nevah Too Late Band
- Jan. 15 – Dr. Joie Taylor & Jeff Helmer
- Jan. 22 – Fast Freddy Blue Lava Blues Band
- Jan. 29 – Tarvin Makia Jazz & Blues Duo
- Feb. 5 – House Shakers Blues Band
- Feb. 12 – Nevah Too Late Band
- Feb. 19 – Fast Freddy Blue Lava Blues Band
- Feb. 26 – Tarvin Makia Jazz & Blues Duo
The resort said the new series acts as a year-round prelude to the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival, returning to The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua in the fall of 2026.
For more information on the complimentary Maui Jazz & Blues Nights and other happenings at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, visit ritzcarlton.com/maui or follow along on Instagram @ritzcarltonkapalua.