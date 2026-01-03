Recruitment for state conservation officers starts in January

Recruitment for 53 entry-level officers with the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement opens today, Jan. 3, 2026.

Vacancies for these officer positions are located across the state.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Conservation Enforcement training. (Photo courtesy: DLNR)

“Protecting Hawai‘i’s natural, cultural, historical and recreational resources is a unique privilege,” said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla. “Interest has always been high for this important job. With the dynamic working environment we have here in Hawai‘i, and the limited number of spots available, we expect that trend to continue.”

Redulla said the division’s area of responsibility is vast, spanning from mauka (mountain side) to makai (ocean side) and extending three miles out to sea.

“There’s no shortage of work to be done, and we look forward to increasing our ranks with dedicated people,” he added.

Conservation and Resources Enforcement Officer (CREO I) positions are full-time, permanent civil service roles. The recruitment will be advertised at the State of Hawai‘i jobs website (www.jobs.hawaii.gov), operated by the Department of Human Resources Development.

Applications and other required documentation can be submitted at that link. Basic qualifications include:

Minimum age of 21 at the time of application

Two years of general work experience

Meeting federal and state firearms regulations

The ability to swim 100 meters within three minutes

The ability to hike one mile within 20 minutes

A valid driver’s license

Passing pre-employment checks, including prior employment, criminal background, including fingerprinting, and drug testing

Recruitment begins on Jan. 3, 2026, at midnight. Applicants are encouraged to apply early. Once application intake limits are reached, the recruitment will close.

For questions related to the application process, contact the State Recruiting Office at 808-587-1111.