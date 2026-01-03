“Volcano Watch” is a weekly article and activity update written by US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates.

In this image captured on USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory research camera S2cam, fountains erupt with similar heights from the north and south vents during episode 13 on March 11, 2025. The maximum fountain height during this episode was 215 meters (700 feet), measured at the north vent. USGS photo.

Since Dec. 23, 2024, the north and south vents within Halemaʻumaʻu crater, inside Kaluapele (the summit caldera), have produced 39 lava-fountaining episodes. Episodes 13, 24, 28, 34 and 38 are highlighted in the accompanying photos.

Though it didn’t seem like it at the time, lava fountaining episodes began modestly, with heights below 650 feet through January and February. Episode 15 on March 25–26 marked a transition, with a maximum fountain height from the south vent that jumped up to 1,050 feet. Since then, fountain heights have often been in the range of 1,050-1,250 feet, except for episodes 29–32 (July 20–Sept. 2), when fountains occurred at a steep angle that limited their height. New record fountain heights occurred steadily through the year, with the current record dating from episode 35 on Oct. 17 when the fountain from the south vent reached a height of 1,574 feet.

From USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory livestreaming V2cam, a plume-like fountain erupted from the north vent during episode 24 on June 4–5, 2025, creating an elegant arc. With a maximum fountain height of 364 meters (1194 feet), this was the highest fountain observed up until that point. USGS photo.

While fountaining slowly reached higher heights during the year, the crater floor was also incrementally being raised by lava flows. Nearly 200 million cubic meters of lava has been erupted since the eruption began just over one year ago. This is more than twice the amount that erupted from Puʻuʻōʻō in an average year from 1983 to 2018. Lava flows have raised the floor of the crater by an average of 225 feet, while the bases of the vents themselves have risen nearly 450 feet.

Captured on USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory livestreaming V2cam, the north vent produced a fan-shaped fountain during episode 28 on July 9. The south vent was quiet during this episode, giving the north vent the full spotlight. Maximum fountain height in this episode was 321 meters (1053 feet). USGS photo.

With the rise in the vent elevations, even if the fountains stay the same height, their peaks are now reaching higher elevations in the air. In fact, the vents are now higher than the tops of the fountains observed in January and February 2025. This has contributed to the increase in the amount of tephra—lava particles from the fountains—reaching over the caldera rim and becoming entrained in winds. Most larger pieces fall in the closed area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, adding to the growing puʻu (hill) on the caldera rim, but smallest pieces like ash and pele’s hair can be blown farther distances across the island.

Just before dawn during episode 34 on Oct. 1, 2025, the north and south vents both erupted, creating a spectacular column and sending lava flows over crater floor as viewed from USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory livestreaming V2cam. The north vent achieved a slightly higher fountain than the south at 383 meters (1256 feet). USGS photo.

Much like the fountain height records, the volcano continued to set new lava volume records through 2025. Episode 3 (Dec. 26, 2024–Jan. 3, 2025) is still currently the record holder for most lava erupted during an episode at a volume of 13 million cubic meters. However, episode 3 occurred over eight days, giving it an advantage over shorter episodes. Close behind this is episode 38 on Dec. 6, 2025, which erupted 12.1 million cubic meters in 12 hours.

It has been an amazing year to be present at Kīlauea and observe these events. The episodic nature of the fountaining events have allowed their onsets to be forecast, providing some sense of what the future will hold. However, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is mindful that changes can occur to the eruption pattern, style, or location. So far, there are no signs of an imminent change, but these signs could arise quickly. The current eruption is occurring entirely within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, and our wish for the new year is that we can all continue to safely enjoy the show that Kīlauea is putting on.

Moments before the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory livestreaming V3cam was destroyed by falling tephra in episode 38 on Dec. 6 ,2025, the V2cam captured the arc of lava erupting from the south vent. While the maximum fountain height of 384 meters (1260 feet) was on par with prior episodes, the fountaining erupted laterally by 600 meters (1970 feet); easily the furthest away from the vents the lava spray has landed. USGS photo.

Volcano Activity Updates

Kīlauea has been erupting episodically within the summit caldera since Dec. 23, 2024. Its USGS Volcano Alert level is “WATCH.”

Episode 39 lava fountaining happened for six hours on Dec. 23–24. Lava fountains erupted from both the north and south vents, with maximum heights of approximately 1,400 feet. The summit is reinflating and another fountaining episode is likely between Jan. 8 and 14. No unusual activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

Maunaloa is not erupting. Its USGS Volcano Alert Level is at “NORMAL.”

No earthquakes were reported felt in the Hawaiian Islands during the past week.

HVO continues to closely monitor Kīlauea and Maunaloa.

Visit HVO’s website for past “Volcano Watch” articles, Kīlauea and Maunaloa updates, volcano photos, maps, recent earthquake information and more. Questions may be emailed to askHVO@usgs.gov.