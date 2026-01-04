Akakū hosts creative social networking event Jan. 17

Maui Creative Social event flyer. Courtesy: Akakū Community Media

Ready to ignite your next big idea, or simply curious about what’s happening in Maui’s creative culture?

Maui Creative Social, a new community networking initiative hosted by Akakū, invites aspiring and experienced content creators to connect, collaborate and share ideas as part of Akakū’s Third Saturdays programming.

The next mixer will be held on Saturday, Jan. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Akakū Playground (333 Dairy Road, Suite 206).

Organizers say the gathering is designed to help creatives meet like-minded creatives, exchange ideas and potentially move projects forward.

A post event survey will go out to new attendees, with results and contacts being shared with those who fill it out. As more people join, networking groups for specific interests will form and grow.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is available online.