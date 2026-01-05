Hawaiian Airlines unveils 5-year, $600M investment plan including airport upgrades

Hawaiian Airlines lobby. PC: rendering by Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines, a part of Alaska Airlines, today unveiled a five-year, $600 million investment plan to comprehensively enhance the experience for guests traveling to, from and within the islands. This includes modernizing airport spaces, upgrading technology and retrofitting aircraft interiors, according to the announcement.

Hawaiian Airlines’ Kahuʻewai Hawai‘i Investment Plan aims to improve the guest experience and provide airport and in-flight teams with modern tools and spaces. Investments also aim to help Hawaiian advance lower emission technologies and programs promoting regenerative tourism, culture and conservation.

Hawaiian Airlines hold room. PC: rendering by Hawaiian Airlines

Kahuʻewai signifies fresh water bursting forth as a metaphor for vital resources. Much like water that flows and nurtures, the investments will deliver benefits across Hawaiian Airlines and communities in Hawai‘i today and for a long time to come.

Hawaiian Airlines mauka lounge. PC: rendering by Hawaiian Airlines

They include:

Airports: Starting this year through 2029, Hawaiian Airlines will renovate lobbies and gates in Honolulu, Līhuʻe, Kahului, Kona and Hilo to improve passenger flow and comfort, with bright, elegant open spaces and better seating and amenities like increased power charging. In Honolulu, Hawaiian’s busiest hub, the airline will build a spacious 10,600-square-foot premium lounge at the entrance of the Mauka Concourse in Terminal 1 – setting a new standard of preflight comfort.

Technology: This spring, Hawaiian Airlines will launch an updated, modern app and website with improved functionality to simplify travel planning, booking and trip management with self-service features like changing flights and redeeming award travel on global partners. The airline is also investing in new technology to support employees in their critical roles across the operation. Full functionality of these tools – and a significantly smoother guest experience – will be possible once Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines share the same passenger service system and Hawaiian Airlines joins the oneworld alliance, both scheduled for late April.

Aircraft: Hawaiian Airlines’ fleet of widebody Airbus A330s, based in Honolulu, will undergo a full interior upgrade, starting in 2028, with new seats, carpets, lighting, first class suites, and a premium economy cabin. Guests will also enjoy a Bluetooth-enabled in-flight entertainment system with high-definition seatback screens and an extensive movie and music library, along with fast and free Starlink Wi-Fi. The airline is also acquiring three of its A330 aircraft to support the future of this fleet in its service across the Pacific.

Loyalty: Later this year, Hawaiian Airlines will reward Hawai‘i residents who are members of its popular Huaka‘i by Hawaiian loyalty program with a 50% bonus on Atmos Rewards points and status points earned on Neighbor Island flights, adding to exclusive kama‘āina benefits that include a free checked bag, 10% or 20% quarterly discounts when flying within the state, and monthly systemwide deals.

Community Impact: Hawaiian Airlines remains deeply engaged in the community, with

expanded partnerships in education and workforce development initiatives, new grant-making opportunities, regenerative tourism efforts through its Travel Pono program, and new investments to preserve Hawai‘i’s natural resources and to advance new technologies for a more sustainable future.

“Hawaiian Airlines is proud to call Hawai‘i home, to reflect the spirit of the islands, to take care of our local guests and welcome visitors, and support our communities,” said Diana Birkett Rakow, Chief executive officer of Hawaiian Airlines.

“Our Kahu‘ewai Hawai‘i Investment Plan represents one of Hawaiian Airlines’ largest single investments in our infrastructure, products and services in Hawai‘i. It reflects our kuleana to our people and guests in the islands and reinforces our commitment to deliver safe and remarkable service that enables Hawai‘i and Hawaiian Airlines to thrive,” she said.

Gov. Josh Green commented on the plan saying, “Hawaiian Airlines’ investment is exactly the kind of long-term commitment Hawaiʻi needs. Modern, welcoming airports improve the experience for residents and visitors alike, strengthen our economy and keep Hawaiʻi competitive as a global destination. We appreciate Hawaiian Airlines’ partnership in advancing workforce development, regenerative tourism, clean energy, and community programs that reflect the values of our islands.”

The upgrades are expected to expand community and sustainability work across Hawai‘i, according to the announcement.