Maui Food Bank welcomes Justin George as Major Gifts Director

Justin George

Maui Food Bank has appointed Justin George as its new Major Gifts Director, strengthening the organization’s leadership team at a critical time for food security across Maui County.

George brings more than two decades of experience in development, donor engagement and large-scale event leadership to the role. Most recently, he served as Director of Development for the Alzheimer’s Association – Hawaiʻi, where he led major fundraising initiatives and cultivated long-term donor relationships in support of individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

“I was drawn to Maui Food Bank by a shared passion and vision for ending hunger in Maui County,” said George. “It is truly an honor to be part of an organization dedicated to ensuring that every individual and every family has access to safe, healthy food. I’m especially grateful for the opportunity to connect with our donors and learn the personal stories that inspire their generosity.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In his first month, George focused on learning the breadth of Maui Food Bank’s programs, understanding how they are funded, and identifying opportunities to grow philanthropic support. He is also working to introduce new donor recognition levels in 2026, enhancing stewardship and engagement with supporters who make the organization’s work possible.

Among the programs that stand out to George is Da Market Lahaina, which continues to provide fresh food and essential household items to individuals and families affected by the August 2023 wildfires.

“The need remains significant as our community continues to recover from the long-term economic and social impacts of the disaster,” he said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

George’s background includes serving as President and Co-Founder of GS Events Hawaiʻi, a company specializing in professional sporting events and local nonprofit fundraising events, as well as leadership roles with the Sony Open in Hawaiʻi and 141 Premiere Sports & Entertainment. He is also a graduate of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Shidler College of Business and has a long history of community service through organizations including the Honolulu Japanese Junior Chamber of Commerce and Easter Seals Hawaiʻi.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“As the need for our services continues to grow, donor support is more important than ever,” George added. “Our donors and community partners play a vital role in helping us move closer to our shared vision of a hunger-free Maui.”

Established in 1994, Maui Food Bank is Maui County’s primary safety net for hunger relief. Working with more than 100 distribution partners and programs, the Food Bank distributes safe and nutritious food to individuals, low-income families, children and youth, seniors on fixed incomes, the houseless and anyone who is at risk of going hungry.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit MauiFoodBank.org.