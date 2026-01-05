Maui Memorial Park Park cleaning and maintenance schedule released

Maui Memorial Park. PC: courtesy

Maui Memorial Park will be conducting quarterly park cleanings to maintain the grounds and ensure a respectful environment for all. Cleanings are scheduled for Jan. 15, April 15, July 15, and Oct. 15 each year.

During each scheduled cleaning, all unauthorized items will be removed from the park grounds. Removed items will be held for two weeks following each cleanup. Families wishing to retrieve their items should visit the park office, where staff members will direct them to the storage location.

The public is advised to remove items they wish to keep before the scheduled cleaning dates. For questions or to confirm which items are authorized, contact the Maui Memorial Park office, either in person, or by phone at 808-242-9792.

Unauthorized items include, but are not limited to artificial flowers, potted plants, trees, green shrubs, decorations, toys, balloons, cards, pictures, pin wheels, statues, ornaments, lanterns, solar lights, bottles, cans and signs.

Also, as a reminder, trenching, the installation of borders and plants around any grave are not permitted. No glass, wood, plexiglass, rocks or metal objects are permitted and will be removed upon discovery.

In addition to quarterly cleaning, flowers around the park will be removed once they start to dry or wilt.

Park rules and regulations are also posted at the entrance to the park.