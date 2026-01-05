Nonprofit Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group marks 1st anniversary

Volunteers install structural beams at a home rebuild site in Lahaina, supporting long-term recovery for families impacted by the August 2023 wildfires. PC: Hoʻōla LTRG

One year after its establishment as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group is marking a milestone in its efforts to support survivors of the August 2023 wildfires.

Since its formation, the organization has served more than 1,400 wildfire survivors. The group focuses on long-term recovery through disaster case management, financial assistance, volunteer coordination and home rebuilding in collaboration with various community partners.

“This year reinforced that long-term recovery is built on relationships and follow-through,” said Rhonda Alexander Monkres, Hoʻōla executive director. “Families are navigating complex systems, layered losses, and long timelines. Our role is to walk alongside them and help connect the support needed to move forward.”

Over the past year, disaster case managers with the group submitted nearly 500 grant applications for assistance with rent, mortgages, utilities, medical expenses and other costs. More than $3 million has been distributed to Maui families.

One survivor, a single father of two, said the financial support gave his family breathing room. “For the first time since the fire, I could focus on rebuilding instead of just surviving,” he said.

As the state of Hawaiʻi prepares to close its Disaster Case Management Program this month, the recovery group has been selected as one of three agencies statewide to receive transferred cases. This allows survivors currently in the program to continue receiving support without interruption.

Volunteer efforts remain a central part of the recovery. In 2025, the group logged 9,622 volunteer hours, representing an estimated $322,000 in community impact.

Another major milestone this year was the establishment of the Mennonite Disaster Service Volunteer Village at the former Sacred Hearts School site in Lahaina. The facility houses 25 volunteers and provides a base for rebuilding efforts. Mennonite Disaster Service invested more than $250,000 in the facility, with additional labor and materials donated by Cajudoy Construction.

In 10 weeks, volunteer teams completed exterior construction and roofing on two homes, which are now undergoing inspections.

The organization also facilitates an Unmet Needs Funders Roundtable for survivors facing significant gaps in assistance. To date, 22 families have received $386,000 in pledged support through this process.

“I didn’t think anyone remembered us,” one survivor said. “You kept coming back. You made us feel seen.”

The organization credited numerous partners for the progress, including the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, Maui United Way and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

“While meaningful progress has been made, there is still a great deal of work ahead,” Monkres said.

Many families continue to face unmet needs related to housing, financial stability, and rebuilding timelines. Continued donations and community support are welcomed to sustain disaster case management, volunteer coordination, and rebuilding efforts in the years ahead.

Anyone interested in supporting long-term wildfire recovery can learn more and/or make a donation at https://www.mauilongtermrecovery.org/donate.