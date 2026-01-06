Pā‘ia Youth & Cultural Center hosts open house on new youth center, Jan. 8

Imua Family Services and Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center introduce Youthline – a free peer-to-peer help, support, and crisis line for youth up to age 24.

The Pā‘ia Youth & Cultural Center will host a public open house and presentation at their facilities on Jan. 8 at 5 p.m., providing the community an opportunity to learn about plans for a new facility designed to protect youth services from increasing coastal impacts.

For over 30 years, PYCC has served children and teens across Pā‘ia and the North Shore, providing a safe and supportive environment for learning, creativity, and connection. Today, the existing youth center faces growing challenges due to its vulnerable coastal location. High surf events increasingly push sand and floodwater into and around the building, accelerating deterioration and disrupting operations. These conditions are occurring with greater frequency and threaten the long-term viability of the facility, according to a PYCC announcement.

During the open house, PYCC and its project partners will present plans for a new youth center developed through a managed retreat approach, relocating essential community facilities away from areas at high risk from sea-level rise and extreme weather. The presentation will outline why managed retreat is being pursued and how it provides a responsible, forward-looking solution to ensure uninterrupted youth services for decades to come.

Attendees will hear from professionals involved in environmental review, architecture, and youth programming, and will be able to view preliminary design concepts and project materials that illustrate the proposed new facility.

“Our keiki deserve a place they can count on,” says Billy Jalbert, Board President at PYCC. “This project is about ensuring that Pā‘ia Youth & Cultural Center can continue serving North Shore youth safely and reliably, even as shoreline conditions change.”

The open house is open to all community members, families, and supporters interested in learning more about the future of the Pā‘ia Youth & Cultural Center and the steps being taken to protect the community resource.