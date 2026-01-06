Restoration now complete at Olowalu temporary wildfire debris storage site

Olowalu TDS. PC: County of Maui Photos

The closure and restoration of the Temporary Debris Storage site in Olowalu was completed recently and honored with a pule ceremony on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026.

“When the colossal debris removal project began, we promised the community that we would restore Olowalu to its pre-use state, and I’m grateful that the US Army Corps of Engineers, Federal Emergency Management Agency and the State of Hawai’i helped us make good on that commitment to our people,” Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said.

Bissen extended thanks to the West Maui community members saying, “We could not have expedited the rebuild without your support of this temporary debris site.”

“Wildfire-impacted Lahaina residents have been able to return home faster thanks to this major mission, and its completion marks a key achievement that required many hands and hearts from all levels of government and an array of private partnerships. This project represents an important example of government transparency and rebuilding trust,” said Bissen.

As of Dec. 19, 2025, all hauling operations and restoration activities at the former TDS site were successfully completed. Now, the site has been restored to its original contours, with key infrastructure improvements made. Data collected during the restoration process, including monitoring well samples and soil tests, is available to the public via the County of Maui’s recovery website at www.mauirecovers.org.

“We are proud to have successfully completed the restoration of the Olowalu TDS site, fulfilling our commitment to the people of Maui,” said Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff, USACE Honolulu District Commander. “Through close collaboration with FEMA, the County of Maui and local stakeholders, we’ve ensured that the restoration process was carried out with the utmost respect for the environment and the community.”

Under the oversight of FEMA and with the collaboration of the State of Hawai’i and County of Maui, USACE led the major operation requiring clearance of roughly 400,000 tons of wildfire debris. Debris transfer to the temporary Olowalu site, adjacent to a former landfill, from the devastating 2023 wildfires began in January 2024. The transfer from the TDS to the Permanent Disposal Site in Central Maui began June 16, 2025.

Restoration Highlights:

The cane haul road has been fully restored and is no longer in use.

Roadway improvements to affected sections of Honoapi‘ilani Highway and the Lahaina Bypass road have been completed, including the removal of all temporary traffic signage and lights, effectively returning the roadways to their pre-use state.

Significant best management practices were installed, including improved drainage features, which are designed to reduce the risk of runoff and further protect the surrounding ecosystem.

Monitoring wells have been properly closed, and all soil testing requirements—both pre- and post-restoration—have been met. These actions were taken in accordance with Maui County Council’s Bill 120, ensuring that no contamination from the debris operations has impacted the land or water.

For more information on the restoration of the TDS site, visit www.mauirecovers.org/debris-containment.