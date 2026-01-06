Maui News

Shaw Street temporary closure in Lahaina for service repairs

January 6, 2026, 7:53 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Now graphic.

Shaw Street in Lahaina will be closed in both directions between Front St. and Waineʻe St. beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2026. The Water Department reports the closure is due to service repairs.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments