Maui News
Shaw Street temporary closure in Lahaina for service repairs
A
A
A
Shaw Street in Lahaina will be closed in both directions between Front St. and Waineʻe St. beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2026. The Water Department reports the closure is due to service repairs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments