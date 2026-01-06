Tradewind Group announces CFO transition and new strategic role

Nolan Kawano (left) and Vinodh “Vin” Krishnamoorthy (right).

Tradewind Group today announced the appointment of Vinodh “Vin” Krishnamoorthy as vice president and chief financial officer. Krishnamoorthy succeeds Nolan Kawano, who will transition into the newly created position of vice president of strategic initiatives.

Krishnamoorthy brings more than two decades of global leadership experience in private equity, financial reporting, treasury, and complex structuring. He most recently served as CFO and CAO of Koa Capital Partners in Honolulu, where he oversaw financial reporting, acquisition and divestment diligence and post-acquisition integration of its portfolio companies. Before that, Krishnamoorthy held CFO, COO and treasurer roles across Asia and New York with major multinational firms.

“We look forward to Vin joining our leadership team. His global perspective and deep experience in complex organizations and transactions will bring timely strategic insight, strong governance, and disciplined capital allocation across the enterprise,” said Rob Nobriga, CEO of Tradewind Group.

As CFO, Krishnamoorthy will oversee financial strategy, planning, reporting, treasury and enterprise risk management across Tradewind Group and its subsidiaries.

Nolan Kawano, who previously served as CFO will step into the newly created role of vice president of strategic initiatives. In this new capacity, Kawano will provide research and evaluation of potential investments, develop early-stage financial and market assessments, and oversee key workstreams related to prior mergers and acquisitions.

“As we expand and optimize our portfolio and operating platform, Nolan’s deep understanding of our organization and his extensive financial expertise make him a strong fit for this important role and a valuable thought partner for Vin as he transitions,” said Nobriga. “We appreciate his leadership as CFO and look forward to his continued contributions as we refine and execute our long-term strategy.”

Tradewind Group is a Hawaiʻi-based company that invests in and operates businesses across real estate and private equity, technology services, and insurance. Its portfolio includes Tradewind Capital, an investment firm focused on real estate and private equity; Pacxa, a technology provider and systems integrator serving commercial, government, and nonprofit organizations statewide; and Island Insurance, Hawai‘i’s largest locally owned and managed property and casualty insurance company.

Learn more at tradewindgrp.com.