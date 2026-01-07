Annual reports due for Hawaiʻi businesses

Graphic courtesy: Hawaiʻi DCCA

The state of Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Business Registration Division is reminding businesses to file their annual business reports. The annual report filing period is related to the business entity’s registration date and can be filed at any time during the quarter in which the filing is due.

The filing quarters are as follows: first quarter is January through March; second quarter is April through June; third quarter is July through September; fourth quarter is October through December.

Businesses registered in quarter one (January through March) can now file their annual reports online at https://hbe.ehawaii.gov/annuals. Reports due in quarter one must be filed by midnight (HST) March 31, 2026, to avoid a late filing penalty fee.

Online filing fees are $12.50 for LLCs, profit corporations and LLPs; $2.50 for nonprofit corporations; and $5.00 for partnerships.

Fees for filing Hawaiʻi annual business reports online are as follows:

Accepted forms of payment online include credit card, eCheck or through an eHawaii.gov subscriber account.

Businesses are encouraged to monitor their business information online and timely file reports to keep the entity in good standing, which may be a prerequisite for qualifying for contracts, loans and other forms of business assistance. Businesses that are delinquent may still file online, but a $10 late fee per year delinquent will be assessed.

A screenshot shows active status for a company on Hawaiʻi Business Express. Courtesy: Hawaiʻi DCCA

The division cautioned business owners to be wary of correspondence not originating from the Business Registration Division. BREG does not utilize or endorse the services of any third-party company to collect or file annual business reports. More information is available at https://cca.hawaii.gov/breg/public-alerts/

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, reminders from the Business Registration Division have transitioned from mailed reminders to an electronic reminder notification system through the MyBusiness Notifications: https://hbe.ehawaii.gov/documents/notify/myNotifications.

Electronic reminders are available through the following methods:

Subscribe for email reminders through the “MyBusiness Notifications” page on Hawaiʻi Business Express.

Initial business filings filed online through Hawaiʻi Business Express can receive free email reminders when the annual report is due the following year.

Annual business reports filed online can receive free email reminders the following year.

For filing-related questions, visit www.businessregistrations.com, email breg@dcca.hawaii.gov, or call 808-586-2727.