Hawai‘i jobless rate dips to 2.2%; Maui County rate at 2.6% in November

Hawaiʻi’s statewide unemployment rate remained lower than the national average in November 2025.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November was down to 2.2%, compared to 2.5% in September, according to the Hawai‘i State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT). The unemployment rate was not estimated for October due to the federal government shutdown.

Statewide, 672,350 people were employed and 15,350 were unemployed in November, resulting in a total seasonally adjusted labor force of 688,000.

The non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Maui County increased to 2.6% in November 2025, up from 2.5% in in September of 2025 and down from 3.9% in November 2024.

Hawaiʻi unemployment data by county.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.6% in November, compared to 4.4% in September.

Unemployment figures for both Hawaiʻi and the United States are seasonally adjusted in accordance with US Bureau of Labor Statistics methodology. On a not seasonally adjusted basis, Hawaiʻi’s unemployment rate was 2.4% in November, up slightly from 2.3% in September.

In a separate measure of employment, Hawaiʻi’s total nonagricultural payroll employment rose by 400 jobs over one month from October to November.

Job gains were recorded in Construction (+600), Professional and Business Services (+200), and Private Education and Health Services (+200). Employment levels remained unchanged in Trade, Transportation and Utilities, Information and Financial Activities.

Job losses occurred in Manufacturing (-100), Other Services (-100), and Leisure and Hospitality (-1,000). Within the Leisure and Hospitality sector, declines were split roughly evenly between Accommodation and Food Services and Drinking Places.

Government employment increased by 600 jobs, with most of the month-over-month growth attributed to above-average seasonal hiring at the Department of Education and the University of Hawaiʻi system.

On a year-over-year basis, total nonfarm employment increased by 10,400 jobs, or 1.6%.