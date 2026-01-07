Mahi Pono announces first commercial harvest of Hawaiʻi-grown mandarins

Mahi Pono announces the first commercial harvest of its Hawaiʻi-grown mandarins. PC: Mahi Pono

Mahi Pono today announced the first commercial harvest of its Hawaiʻi-grown mandarins, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing efforts to increase local food production and strengthen Hawaiʻi’s food security.

Mahi Pono announces the first commercial harvest of its Hawaiʻi-grown mandarins. PC: Mahi Pono

A portion of the initial harvest will be distributed to select schools across the state, helping provide Hawaiʻi’s keiki with fresh, locally grown fruit. In addition, Mahi Pono mandarins will be available for purchase under Mahi Pono’s “Maui Harvest” brand at select local retailers, including Island Grocery Depot on Maui, KTA Super Stores on Hawai‘i Island, and commissary stores on O‘ahu.

Mahi Pono announces the first commercial harvest of its Hawaiʻi-grown mandarins. PC: Mahi Pono

Mahi Pono’s sweet mandarins are grown on the slopes of Haleakalā in Central Maui, and local availability has been a priority for Mahi Pono’s expanding citrus program. Most citrus consumed in Hawai‘i is imported from out-of-state, making local, commercial-scale production a notable step toward greater food self-sufficiency.

Mahi Pono announces the first commercial harvest of its Hawaiʻi-grown mandarins. PC: Mahi Pono

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As the mandarin trees are still young, this inaugural commercial harvest will be available in limited quantities beginning next month. The continued growth of these trees and the expansion of mandarin availability statewide remain dependent on the availability of water for irrigation.

Mahi Pono announces the first commercial harvest of its Hawaiʻi-grown mandarins. PC: Mahi Pono

“We’re excited to share this first commercial mandarin harvest with Hawaiʻi families and communities,” said Justin Texeira, vice president of farming operations at Mahi Pono. “This milestone represents steady progress toward our long-term goal of producing more fresh, local food, supporting local agricultural jobs, and reducing Hawaiʻi’s dependence on imports.”

Mahi Pono announces the first commercial harvest of its Hawaiʻi-grown mandarins. PC: Mahi Pono

Mahi Pono is a Maui-based farming company committed to growing food for local consumption and strengthening Hawai‘i’s food security through responsible, diversified agriculture. Farming on more than 41,000 acres of land in Central Maui, Mahi Pono produces food products, provides diversified economic opportunities, and supports Maui’s local business and communities.

Mahi Pono announces the first commercial harvest of its Hawaiʻi-grown mandarins. PC: Mahi Pono

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Thus far, Mahi Pono has placed more than 20,000 acres of former sugarcane lands into active, diversified agriculture. Citrus is currently the company’s largest crop by acreage, consisting primarily of limes, lemons, oranges, and now mandarins. In addition to citrus, Mahi Pono grows seasonal row crops such as watermelons and onions and uses portions of its land for rotational cattle grazing. In 2025, the company sold more than 11.5 million pounds of Maui-grown fruits, vegetables, and locally raised beef across Hawai‘i.

Mahi Pono announces the first commercial harvest of its Hawaiʻi-grown mandarins. PC: Mahi Pono

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about our farm, visit www.MahiPono.com.