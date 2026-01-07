Maui Surf Forecast for January 08, 2026

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 5-7 5-7 5-7 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 05:15 PM HST. Low 0.3 feet 10:51 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 05:50 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 12:54 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:00 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small to moderate west-northwest swell will prevail through Friday, followed by a pair of larger swells this weekend and early next week. The current west-northwest swell peaked around 4 feet 16 seconds and will drop slightly on Thursday and Friday. A storm low deepening south of the Aleutian Islands today will generate a larger north-northwest (330 degrees) swell that will build rapidly on Saturday and peak through Sunday, producing surf near High Surf Warning levels along north and some west facing shores. Another storm low is expected to develop closer to Hawaii this weekend and generate a larger swell from 320 to 330 degrees. This swell will likely produce surf above warning thresholds late Monday and Tuesday.

Surf along east facing shores will continue to sharply decline through Thursday as easterly wind swell decreases. East shore surf will be well below seasonal average through the weekend as winds over and upwind of Hawaii remain weak. Some increase in east shore surf is possible early next week. Along south shores, wrapping easterly trade wind swell will drop off Thursday, and surf will remain very small through the rest of the week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.