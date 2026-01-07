Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 08, 2026

January 7, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
5-7
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
3-5
3-5
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

                            southeast around 5 mph after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.2 feet 05:15 PM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 10:51 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 05:50 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 12:54 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:00 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small to moderate west-northwest swell will prevail through Friday, followed by a pair of larger swells this weekend and early next week. The current west-northwest swell peaked around 4 feet 16 seconds and will drop slightly on Thursday and Friday. A storm low deepening south of the Aleutian Islands today will generate a larger north-northwest (330 degrees) swell that will build rapidly on Saturday and peak through Sunday, producing surf near High Surf Warning levels along north and some west facing shores. Another storm low is expected to develop closer to Hawaii this weekend and generate a larger swell from 320 to 330 degrees. This swell will likely produce surf above warning thresholds late Monday and Tuesday. 


Surf along east facing shores will continue to sharply decline through Thursday as easterly wind swell decreases. East shore surf will be well below seasonal average through the weekend as winds over and upwind of Hawaii remain weak. Some increase in east shore surf is possible early next week. Along south shores, wrapping easterly trade wind swell will drop off Thursday, and surf will remain very small through the rest of the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments