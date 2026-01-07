Ocean rescue: Paddler airlifted two miles offshore of Spreckelsville

A Maui man was airlifted to safety after becoming separated from his outrigger canoe offshore of Spreckelsville on Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 4:17 p.m. on Jan. 6, along the north shore between Pāʻia and Kahului.

Jet skis began a water search of the area as Rescue 10 personnel aboard Air 1 searched from above. The canoe was found afloat approximately two miles offshore.

After meeting with family members and accessing location information from the man’s smart watch, the victim was located. Department officials say he was using a waist-worn Personal Flotation Device to stay afloat.

The man, who was described as a resident in his 60s, was airlifted and returned to shore. He required no medical attention.

Crews responding to the scene included: Engine 2, Rescue 10 aboard Air 1, and Ocean Safety Jet Ski units from Hoʻokipa, Baldwin and Kanahā beach parks.

The incident concluded at 6 p.m.