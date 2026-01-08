Alaska Airlines announces largest aircraft order in company history

The first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner painted in Alaska Airlines’ new global livery is shown at left. The aircraft is part of the largest fleet order in the airline’s history, announced this week. Photo courtesy of Alaska Airlines.

Boeing and Alaska Airlines on Wednesday announced the carrier’s largest-ever airplane order as part of its long-term plan to expand its domestic and international route networks.

The order includes 105 Boeing 737-10 narrowbody aircraft, along with purchase rights for an additional 35 737-10s, to serve high-density routes and renew its existing fleet. Alaska Airlines also ordered five Boeing 787 widebody Dreamliner aircraft to support the expansion of the airline’s long-haul service to and from Europe and Asia.

“This fleet investment builds on the strong foundation Alaska has created to support steady, scalable and sustained growth,” said Ben Minicucci, CEO of Alaska Air Group, who called the order a building block of the airline’s Alaska Accelerate strategic plan.

With the new agreement, Alaska’s total orderbook with Boeing grows to 245 aircraft, in addition to the 94 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft currently in operation. The airline said the mix of growth aircraft and replacements for aging Boeing 737s will help keep its fleet among the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the industry.

Alaska currently operates Boeing 737-8 and 737-9 aircraft within its narrowbody fleet. While the new order centers on the 737-10, the airline said it retains flexibility to adjust aircraft models if needed.

The five additional Boeing 787 Dreamliners are expected to play a key role in the airline’s international growth strategy, enabling service to at least 12 long-haul international destinations from Seattle by 2030. The order brings Alaska’s future 787 fleet to 17 aircraft. The airline said the new widebodies are intended to be delivered as the 787-10 variant.

Alaska Air Group’s combined fleet currently totals 413 aircraft. With future deliveries, the company projects operating more than 475 aircraft by 2030 and more than 550 aircraft by 2035.

Company leaders from Alaska Airlines and Boeing, along with representatives from the US Department of Transportation, gathered in Seattle to mark the announcement and unveil the first Boeing 787-9 painted in Alaska’s new global livery. The design draws inspiration from the Aurora Borealis, featuring deep midnight blue and emerald green tones. The airline said the exterior paint process took artists nearly 1,000 hours over 13 days to complete from nose to tail.

The Alaska Airlines brand will continue to feature the Alaska Native on the tail of narrowbody aircraft operating across North America. The Hawaiian Airlines brand will remain focused on service to, from and within Hawaiʻi, with its Pualani tail design on Airbus A321 and A330 aircraft, as well as Boeing 717s