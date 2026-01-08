County of Maui DWS launches 2026 student water conservation contests

East Maui waterfall. Photo courtesy: DLNR

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply is inviting Maui County students to participate in its 14th Annual Water Conservation Poster Contest for kindergarten through grade 6 and its 8th Annual Water Source Protection Video Contest for grades 7 through 12. Entries are due by March 27, 2026, and prizes will be given for top submissions.

The contests encourage students to learn about conserving water and protecting Maui County’s drinking water sources while showcasing creativity. Each entry must incorporate this year’s theme, “Ola I Wai – Water is Life,” and meet other contest guidelines.

The 14th Annual Water Conservation Poster Contest should focus on water conservation practices. Posters must be horizontal on 11-by-17-inch white paper and include the official entry form on the back. Entries must be original, and each student may submit only one poster.

The 8th Annual Water Source Protection Video Contest should showcase the importance of protecting water sources and water quality. Videos must be three to five minutes long in .mp4 format and include the theme and student name or names, with up to four students per group. Students should plan scripts, camera and audio placement, and give credit for any resources used.

Entries will be judged on creativity, originality, adherence to the theme, accuracy, and, for videos, production quality.

Gift card prizes range from $125 to $350 for the poster and video contests, with a $500 gift card awarded to the school with the most poster entries.

All entries must be received by 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 27. They may be mailed or dropped off at One Main Plaza, 2200 Main St., Suite 102, Wailuku, HI 96793.

If uploading video entries via Microsoft 365, the email to be used for access must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26.

For more information, including contest rules, guidelines and entry forms, visit waterresources.mauicounty.gov or contact the Water Resources & Planning Division at WRP.Programs@co.maui.hi.us or 808-463-3101.