Flags lowered to honor the life and service of Hawaiʻi County Fire Chief Kazuo Todd

Hawaiʻi County Fire Chief Kazuo Todd. File PC: Office of the Governor / Facebook

Gov. Josh Green has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, all state offices and agencies, and all Hawaiʻi National Guard facilities in honor of Hawaiʻi County Fire Chief Kazuo S.K.L. Todd, who died unexpectedly on Dec. 14, 2025.

Chief Todd’s funeral service and procession will be on Jan. 10, 2026. Flags shall be lowered from sunrise on Jan. 9 through sunset on Jan. 11, 2026.

“Jaime and I extend our deepest aloha and sympathy to the Todd ʻohana,” said Green. “Chief Todd dedicated his life to protecting our communities with courage, compassion and unwavering commitment. His leadership in his role as Chair of the State Fire Council strengthened the fire service across the state and inspired those he served. As we grieve this sudden loss, we also honor the legacy of selfless service he leaves behind.”

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department and the Todd ʻohana announced funeral and memorial services for Chief Todd. Together, they extended their heartfelt mahalo to the community for the tremendous outpouring of love and support in his memory.

Chief Todd passed unexpectedly the morning of Dec. 14, 2025, after suffering an aneurysm. “He served Hawaiʻi Island with humility, courage, compassion, and unwavering dedication to public safety. His leadership, vision, and aloha touched countless lives across our island and beyond,” HFD and the Todd ʻohana said.

A funeral service and procession will be held on Saturday, Jan. 10 followed the next day by a public memorial service. Members of the public are encouraged to join the larger public memorial service on Sunday, Jan. 11. See service details below.

Funeral Service & Procession

Date: Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026

Location: Dodo Mortuary – Hilo

Visitation: 12:30-3 p.m.

Funeral Service: 3 p.m.

Procession: 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. (pass-in-review and final honors at HFD Administration)

The community is welcome to honor Chief Todd on this solemn day. However, due to limited space inside Dodo Mortuary, those in attendance are kindly asked for understanding and kōkua in prioritizing seating for family and friends, along with ceremonial participants.

Public Memorial Service

Date: Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026

Location: Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium – Hilo

Doors Open/Fellowship & Reflection: 12 p.m.

Formal Program Begins: 2 p.m.

Community members, partners, friends, and ʻohana are welcome to come together in reflection, remembrance, and celebration of Chief Todd’s life and legacy. All are warmly invited and encouraged to attend.

“The entire Hawaiʻi Fire Department ʻohana wishes to share its gratitude to the community for its continued support, compassion, and aloha as Chief Todd is honored with the dignity and respect he so greatly deserves,” the HFD said.

On Wednesday, the Hawaiʻi County Council adopted Resolution No. 429-25 honoring the life, leadership, and public service of Chief Todd.

The resolution expressed the Council’s profound condolences to Chief Todd’s ʻohana, loved ones, and colleagues, and recognized his more than two decades of dedicated service to the people of Hawaiʻi County and the State of Hawaiʻi. Chief Todd served as Hawaiʻi County Fire Chief and as Chair of the State Fire Council, where he played a critical role in strengthening fire safety, preparedness, and coordination statewide.

Council Chair Holeka Goro Inaba reflected on Chief Todd’s legacy, stating, “Chief Todd led with humility, compassion, and an unwavering sense of duty. He understood the weight of responsibility that comes with protecting lives, and he carried that responsibility with integrity and care for both the public and the firefighters he served alongside.”

Council Member Heather Kimball, who co-introduced the resolution, also shared her reflections.

“Chief Todd exemplified public service at its very best,” Kimball said. “He was a thoughtful leader who cared deeply about the people he served and the firefighters he led. His passing is a tremendous loss to our county and to the fire service statewide.”

During the meeting, the Council acknowledged Chief Todd’s steadfast advocacy for firefighters and the emotional weight of leadership he carried, particularly during a period of increased fire activity in the County.

Public testimony further underscored the lasting impact of his leadership. Rachel Able, who testified in writing, shared how Chief Todd responded with compassion and action following the loss of her daughter. She credited his leadership with helping bring about the blessing of the Kohanaiki lifeguard stand in June 2025, an outcome that continues to protect lives today.

In closing, the Council recognized that Chief Todd’s legacy extends beyond emergencies met and lives saved, to the culture of readiness, trust, and service he helped build over years of dedication.

Chair Inaba concluded, “Chief Todd’s legacy will continue to live on through the people he mentored, the systems he strengthened, and the countless lives made safer because of his commitment to public service. Our thoughts remain with his ʻohana and all who continue to grieve his loss.”