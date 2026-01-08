Hawaiʻi Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises more than $1 million in 2025 

Alzheimer’s Association – Hawaiʻi, Oʻahu walk

The Alzheimer’s Association – Hawaiʻi Chapter announced that the 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Hawaiʻi campaign raised over one million dollars, marking a milestone made possible by thousands of walkers, donors, sponsors, and volunteer leaders across the state.

Funds raised through the Walk support free local education programs, caregiver support groups, conferences, care consultations, caregiver respite, and the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline while also advancing critical research toward better treatments and, ultimately, a cure.

Alzheimer’s Association – Hawaiʻi, Oʻahu walk

“This isn’t just a number, it represents families here in Hawaiʻi getting the support they need, when they need it most,” said Renae Akau, Walk Event Chair, Hawaiʻi Island. “It represents caregivers who feel less alone, kupuna and others who are treated with dignity, and a community choosing to show up with compassion and urgency. We are deeply grateful to every person who walked, gave, volunteered and led.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s campaign was driven by executive leaders, and dedicated volunteer committees who worked year-round to build teams, engage workplaces, and share personal stories that helped mobilize the community.

On Oʻahu, the Walk’s success was strengthened by volunteer leadership from the event’s Executive Chairs, Jason Chang, President & CEO, The Queen’s Health Systems, and Dr. Mark Mugiishi, CEO, HMSA, and their Executive Leadership Team, who helped rally corporate partners and community supporters, creating momentum that carried across the entire statewide campaign.

Jason Chang and Dr. Mark Mugiishi at the Alzheimer’s Association – Hawaiʻi, Walk to end Alzheimer’s

“Volunteers are the heart of the Walk and all we do,” said LJ Duenas, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association – Hawaiʻi. “They lead with purpose and driven from passion, often because this disease has touched their own families, and they help others turn grief, love, and hope into action.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Across the islands, families are navigating the daily realities of Alzheimer’s and other dementias, often quietly, and often while balancing work, childcare, and the rising cost of living. The Walk raises critical funds so the Alzheimer’s Association local chapter can continue offering no-cost resources and support while strengthening public awareness and advocating for policies that improve dementia care across Hawaiʻi.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Alzheimer’s Association – Hawaiʻi Chapter also recognized the many companies and organizations that invested in the mission through sponsorship and workplace engagement.

“Our sponsors and partners didn’t just put their names on a banner,” said Duenas. “They helped ensure families in our community have somewhere to turn, whether they are newly diagnosed, caregiving, or overwhelmed and unsure of what comes next.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Looking ahead, the Alzheimer’s Association – Hawaiʻi Chapter will continue expanding programs and outreach across the state in 2026, with a renewed focus on meeting families where they are, on every island and continuing to build momentum toward a future with earlier detection, better treatments, and hope that reaches everyone no matter where they live, or who their doctor is.

Alzheimer’s Association – Hawaiʻi, FHB team

To learn more, donate, or get involved, visit alz.org/hawaii.