Hawaiʻi Water Service launches Firefighter Grant Program

File (2023): Division of Forestry and Wildlife wildland firefighters work in rough terrain to monitor the Olinda fire that started Aug. 7, 2023, and was not considered contained until more than seven weeks later on Sept. 28. PC: Department of Land and Natural Resources

Hawaiʻi Water Service has launched the Firefighter Grant Program. Under the program, professional and volunteer uniformed fire department that protect any portion of Hawaiʻi Water’s service areas may apply for grants to help offset costs associated with fire protection efforts, equipment or training.

Geoff Fulks, general manager of Hawaiʻi Water Service, said the grants are intended to make firefighting jobs safer, easier and more effective.

The company will distribute up to $40,000 in the inaugural program cycle. The application period closes Sunday, March 1, 2026, and recipients will be notified in the second quarter of 2026. For program details and to submit an application, eligible fire departments can visit www.hawaiiwaterfirefightergrant.com.

“Supporting firefighters is a natural fit for us, and one of the best ways I can think of to support our communities is to help the local heroes who put their lives on the line each day to protect all of us,” Fulks said.

The Firefighter Grant Program is part of California Water Service Group’s philanthropic giving initiatives and is not funded through customer water rates, according to the company.