Maui Surf Forecast for January 09, 2026

January 8, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. Hazy. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.2 feet 06:33 PM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 11:29 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Sunny. Hazy. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 06:09 AM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 01:32 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:01 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north facing shores will remain small to moderate through Friday due to a gradually declining west-northwest swell. A storm low south of the Aleutian Islands will deepen and generate a larger north- northwest (330 degrees) swell that will build rapidly on Saturday and peak through Sunday, producing surf near High Surf Warning levels along north and some west facing shores. Another storm low is expected to develop closer to Hawaii this weekend and generate a larger long period northwest (320-330 deg) swell. This swell will likely produce surf above the High Surf Warning thresholds late Monday and Tuesday. Stay tuned as the low develops. 


Surf along east facing shores will continue to decline through the weekend as winds over and upwind of Hawaii remain weak. Some increase in east shore surf is possible early next week. Along south shores, surf will remain very small through the forecast period. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
