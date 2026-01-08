The REALTORS Association of Maui is partnering with the Hawai‘i HomeOwnership Center to launch KĀKOU, a new homeownership education program designed specifically for Maui County residents.



Modeled after HHOC’s successful Oʻahu-based HOPE program with the Honolulu Board of REALTORS, KĀKOU provides lifetime access to first-time homebuyer education, individualized coaching, and post-purchase support. Through this partnership, RAM is making HHOC’s program more affordable and accessible for Maui residents, ensuring cost is not a barrier for those taking their first steps toward homeownership.



“Having a safe and stable home is foundational to a thriving community,” said Reina Miyamoto, Executive Director of HHOC. “When residents are able to obtain a stable home, they can contribute more fully to their families, workplaces, and neighborhoods. Homeownership strengthens our local economy and builds communities one homeowner at a time.”



Kākou, meaning “everyone” in Hawaiian, embodies inclusivity and shared responsibility. Participants can join live virtual classes, access self-paced online lessons, receive individualized coaching, and take part in post-purchase workshops covering homeowner insurance, renovation financing, and estate planning. According to HHOC, 65% of program participants statewide have gone on to purchase their first home.



RAM Board President Georgie Tamayose said the program reflects the association’s commitment to connecting with the community in new, meaningful ways—especially following the 2023 wildfires.



“Our community’s recovery will take time, and homeownership plays a key role in that journey,” Tamayose said. “KĀKOU helps bridge the gap between what families need to know and what they can achieve. HHOC gives them the tools, confidence, and long-term support to make informed decisions and reach that goal.”



She added, “Even if it starts with a small condo, this program helps people realize that owning a home is achievable. As a local girl, I want to see our families stay on Maui, raise their keiki here, and build generational wealth.”



RAM Chief Executive Officer Malama Minn said the partnership represents both a practical and symbolic step forward for Maui.



“RAM supports the rebuilding of Maui, and this partnership takes us back to our roots, ensuring a home for everyone,” Minn said. “As they say, a rising tide lifts all ships. When we help families become first-time homeowners, we strengthen our entire island community.”



Minn added that kākou captures the essence of the partnership: “It’s inclusive. It’s about giving aloha before you expect to receive any. This is RAM’s way of showing aloha to our Maui—by helping local families lay down roots and thrive.”

Since its founding in 2003, HHOC has helped more than 6,000 Hawaiʻi residents navigate the homebuying process. The nonprofit also offers foreclosure prevention and rental counseling services to promote housing stability statewide.



“Our REALTORS are active members of the communities they serve,” Minn said. “Through this partnership, RAM is helping connect REALTORS, nonprofits, and local families through education that supports homeownership.”



Maui County residents interested in enrolling in KĀKOU can contact their REALTOR to get started with the program at a special discounted lifetime membership rate of just $10 made possible by RAM. More information is available at www.hihomeownership.org/realtors-association-of-maui.