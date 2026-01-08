Rental assistance may be available to wildfire survivors

Monni Nash, Maui Relief TANF Program manager, helps an applicant for the program that assists those directly impacted by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires at Maui Economic Opportunity offices in Wailuku. (Courtesy: MEO)

Maui Economic Opportunity would like 2023 wildfire survivors to be aware that short- and long-term rental assistance for up to four months may be available through the Maui Relief TANF Program/Maui Relief Program for Wildfire Disaster Survivors.

For program eligibility, visit the MEO website at https://www.meoinc.org/maui-relief-tanf-program-online-applications-open. Those who previously received short-term rental assistance also may apply for long-term assistance if they have a current lease of 12 months or longer. They also may apply for short-term assistance if they previously had assistance for long-term rentals.

Assistance for deposits to secure long-term housing is also available.

The program run by MEO in partnership with the state Department of Human Services offers housing, utility, vehicle, clothing, appliance and school supply assistance to households impacted by the wildfires.

Applicants may apply for each type of assistance one time, though requests for help may be made at different times as needs arise.

In the three years since its inception, the federally funded Maui Relief TANF Program has helped more than 10,500 individuals and provided more than $20 million in relief.