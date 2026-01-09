Free one-on-one tech help offered at all Maui libraries through Digital Navigator Program

State government and Māpunawai officials pose for a photo at a press conference for the Digital Navigator Program last year. Photo courtesy: Māpunawai

Hawaiʻi residents can now receive free, one-on-one help with everyday technology needs at their local public library, including at all library branches on Maui.

The service is offered through the Digital Navigator Program, which provides in-person assistance by appointment for tasks like using smartphones, completing online forms, accessing government or health care services, setting up email accounts and avoiding online scams.

The program is run by Māpunawai, a Hawaiʻi-based nonprofit, in partnership with the state, and is part of Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke’s Connect Kākou initiative, designed to help close the digital divide as more essential services move online.

To date, the program has served more than 10,000 kūpuna, residents and small businesses statewide. According to Māpunawai, over 90% of participants reported increased digital confidence after receiving assistance.

More information about the Digital Navigator Program and how to book an appointment is available through participating public libraries.