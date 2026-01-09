Grow Aloha surpasses 5,000 native plant adoptions, extends statewide program

Yellow ʻōhiʻa lehua. PC: Wendy Osher

Grow Aloha, the statewide initiative dedicated to restoring Hawaiʻi’s native plants and our relationships with them, announced the extension of its free, monthly plant adoption program through June 2026.

This extension ensures continued access for residents across Hawaiʻi to native plants, Hawaiian heritage crops, and educational resources.

Since its launch, Grow Aloha has placed more than 5,000 native plants and Hawaiian heritage crops into the hands of local residents through free monthly plant adoptions. These plants — representing over 100 species and varieties — are now growing in backyards, schools, and community spaces statewide, helping restore our built environment collectively.

Plants give all of us the opportunity to care for our environment and deepen our relationship with place,” said David Bryant, director of communications for National Tropical Botanical Garden. “As a network of plant adoption partners, we are thrilled to extend Grow Aloha together to provide kamaʻāina with free native plants and kūpuna crops every month through June 2026. Together, we can nurture biocultural restoration in our gardens, community spaces, and lives.”

Grow Aloha partners who host monthly adoption events include:

National Tropical Botanical Garden Lāwaʻi Gardens (Kauaʻi) Limahuli Garden & Preserve (Kauaʻi) Kahanu Garden & Preserve (Maui)

Bishop Museum (Oʻahu)

(Oʻahu) Molokaʻi Land Trust (Molokaʻi)

(Molokaʻi) Maui Nui Botanical Gardens (Maui)

(Maui) Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden (Hawaiʻi Island)

Upcoming Adoption Details: Residents are encouraged to visit www.growaloha.org to view upcoming adoptions. Plants are typically distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with some locations offering online reservations.

Grow Aloha is made possible through the support of the Kaulunani Urban and Community Forestry Program.