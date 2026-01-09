Hawaiʻi Rotary Youth Foundation offers $5,000 scholarships for eligible applicants

Kamakanoweo Kekauoha-Schultz, a graduate of King Kekaulike High School, was one of the recipients of a HRYF Scholarship in 2025. He is attending UH Hilo with a double major in Hawaiian Studies and Environmental Studies.

The Hawaiʻi Rotary Youth Foundation announced the availability of $5,000 scholarships for eligible applicants.

Criteria for selection is based on scholastic and academic achievements, personal involvement in campus, community activities, and a personal essay.

The Hawaiʻi Rotary Youth Foundation was founded by Maurice J. “Sully” Sullivan during his year as the Rotary’s District Governor in Hawaiʻi, 1976-1977. It was Sullivan’s desire to assist Hawaiʻi’s high school graduates realize their potential by attending a college or university of their choice here in Hawaiʻi or on the mainland United States.

HRYF programs are financed by contributions from Rotarians and other community minded individuals and foundations. The Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Foundation favored HRYF with an endowment grant of $1,000,000, with only the interest being used to expand the scholarship this year.

Seven Maui Rotary Clubs are offering a $5000 HRYF scholarship award to a deserving high school graduate. The application deadline is Feb. 1, 2026. Visit the Hawaiʻi Rotary Foundation online to download the application packet and find information no submitting completed forms.

For questions about the application process contact HRYF Maui Trustee Joanne Laird at mamalrd01@gmail.com