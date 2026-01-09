Maui Memorial Medical Center to host 3rd Annual Wound Healing Symposium for health care professionals

Restorix Chief Medical Officer and national wound healing expert Dr. William Tettlebach assists attendees during a hands-on wound debridement skills lab.

Maui Memorial Medical Center has scheduled its third Wound Healing Symposium for Friday, Jan. 30, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the MMMC Auditorium, located at 221 Mahalani Street in Wailuku. The event is free and includes a boxed lunch; pre-registration is required.

Clinicians and medical personnel at all levels are invited to attend and learn about the latest advances in wound care and hyperbaric medicine from the hospital’s wound center staff, local wound care physicians, and guest presenters from RestorixHealth, an industry leader in wound healing.

Chronic wounds affect an estimated 8.2 million Americans, and the number continues to climb, according to the National Library of Medicine. Specialized wound care not only speeds healing but also helps prevent infection and limb loss.

A symposium attendee learns how to apply and remove a Total Contact Cast (TCC), which is utilized to off-load pressure from a wound to prevent the wound from getting larger and allow blood flow to the tissues.

“Through this annual educational event, we aim to educate community medical professionals on the importance of wound care for patients in need and the resources available to support them as they help their patients heal,” said Jessica Acop, BSN, RN, MBA, Maui Health Wound Care Program Director.

Qualified medical professionals can earn continuing medical education (CME) credits by attending accredited sessions, including “7 Steps of Wound Management” and “Hyperbaric Oxygen (HBO₂) Therapy Indications.” Additional non-accredited sessions will cover clinic quality metrics, case studies, and a hands-on debridement and skills lab.

This year’s featured speakers include RestorixHealth Chief Medical Officer William H. Tettelbach, MD, and Maui Memorial Medical Center Wound Care and Hyperbaric Therapy providers James Williams, MD, and Devin Lee, MD.

To register for the Wound Care Symposium or for more information, visit mauihealth.org/symposium.