Ohana Care Maui launches free monthly educational speaker series for seniors and families
Ohana Care Maui announces the launch of its new Ohana Care Speaker Series – Insights for Seniors and Families. This free monthly educational workshop series is designed to support seniors, family caregivers and the broader Maui community.
Topics include aging safely at home, dementia communication, fall prevention, caregiving skills, wellness strategies, long-term care planning and local Maui senior resources.
Scheduled for Jan. 30, 2026 at Kalama Heights Senior Community in Kīhei.
The January workshop will explore:
- Common physical, emotional and cognitive changes associated with aging
- Common challenges family caregivers frequently experience
- How aging impacts communication, behavior and daily living
- When to seek help and how to avoid caregiver burnout
- Local Maui resources available to support seniors and families
Registration begins on Jan. 6 and details can be found online at ohanacaremaui.com.
Event Details:
What: Ohana Care Speaker Series – Understanding Older Adult
When: Jan. 30, 2026 – 1:30 p.m.
Where: Kīhei Kalama Heights Senior Community
Cost: Free