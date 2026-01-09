Maui News

Ohana Care Maui launches free monthly educational speaker series for seniors and families

January 9, 2026, 5:45 PM HST
Ohana Care Maui announces the launch of its new Ohana Care Speaker Series – Insights for Seniors and Families. This free monthly educational workshop series is designed to support seniors, family caregivers and the broader Maui community. 

Topics include aging safely at home, dementia communication, fall prevention, caregiving skills, wellness strategies, long-term care planning and local Maui senior resources.

The first workshop, “Understanding Older Adults: The Challenges of Aging and Caring for an Aging Loved One.”

Scheduled for Jan. 30, 2026 at Kalama Heights Senior Community in Kīhei.

The January workshop will explore:

  • Common physical, emotional and cognitive changes associated with aging
  • Common challenges family caregivers frequently experience
  • How aging impacts communication, behavior and daily living
  • When to seek help and how to avoid caregiver burnout
  • Local Maui resources available to support seniors and families

The Ohana Care Speaker Series is free and open to the public, presented in partnership with Kalama Heights and is easily accessible for seniors, caregivers and families.

Registration begins on Jan. 6 and details can be found online at ohanacaremaui.com

Event Details:

What: Ohana Care Speaker Series – Understanding Older Adult
When: Jan. 20, 2026 – 1:30 p.m.
Where: Kīhei Kalama Heights Senior Community
Who should attend: Seniors, family caregivers, and anyone planning for future care needs

When: Jan. 30, 2026 – 1:30 p.m.
Where: Kīhei Kalama Heights Senior Community

Cost: Free

