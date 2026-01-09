Ohana Care Maui launches free monthly educational speaker series for seniors and families

Ohana Care Maui announces the launch of its new Ohana Care Speaker Series – Insights for Seniors and Families. This free monthly educational workshop series is designed to support seniors, family caregivers and the broader Maui community.

Topics include aging safely at home, dementia communication, fall prevention, caregiving skills, wellness strategies, long-term care planning and local Maui senior resources.

The first workshop, “Understanding Older Adults: The Challenges of Aging and Caring for an Aging Loved One.”

Scheduled for Jan. 30, 2026 at Kalama Heights Senior Community in Kīhei.