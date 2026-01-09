Shoulder along Piʻilani Highway to be closed for new intersection work starting Jan. 12

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is advising highway users that the mauka shoulder along Piʻilani Highway across East Waipuʻilani Road will be closed 24/7 beginning Monday, Jan. 12.

Crews will be working behind barricades from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays. During the shoulder closure along the northbound lanes, bicyclists can take a northbound lane on Pi‘ilani Highway, or take South Kīhei Road as an alternate route.

Crews will be conducting grading and infrastructure work, including electrical installation, striping and installing signs. The area is being prepared for a new intersection to allow more access to and from the Maui Research & Technology Park Residential Subdivision.

Construction is scheduled to last through April 30, 2026. During the project there may be intermittent northbound lane closures. Notifications will be made.

For the Maui weekly lane closure list, see: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.