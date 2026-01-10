Maluhia Maui Rotary to host PWF speaker Kagan Jenkins on Tuesday

Kagan Jenkins headshot. Courtesy: Maluhia Maui Rotary Club

The Maluhia Maui Rotary Club will host Pacific Whale Foundation Development Director Kagan Jenkins at its upcoming meeting in Kīhei.

The meeting will take place Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 5:30 p.m. at Island Health in Rainbow Mall.

Jenkins will discuss the mission and impact of Pacific Whale Foundation, including its work in marine conservation, research, education and community engagement in Hawaiʻi and beyond. Her presentation will include visual slides and highlight how community support contributes to lasting environmental stewardship.

Jenkins has nearly a decade of nonprofit development experience, having overseen fundraising, grants, sponsorships, and major giving campaigns supporting conservation and education programs.

Maluhia Maui Rotary Club is part of Rotary International, a global service organization committed to creating positive, lasting change. The club focuses on service, fellowship and community-driven initiatives that support local needs while contributing to global causes.

For more information about the event or to learn more about the Maluhia Maui Rotary Club, visit www.maluhiamauirotary.org.